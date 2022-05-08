One shot in Lexington County apartment complex, investigators on the scene

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon off of Brevard Parkway, officials say.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is working to gather more details after an apartment complex shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Brevard Parkway near Red Bank and resulted in a man being wounded in the upper body. At this time, authorities don't believe the victim's wounds are life-threatening.

However, investigators are still working to determine the circumstances that preceded the violence. Detectives are currently interviewing neighbors who may have seen or heard important information.

At this point, the sheriff's department says crime scene investigators are collecting potential evidence from a common area where they believe the actual shooting unfolded.