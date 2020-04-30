ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A Dorchester County man was arrested and investigators are looking for another man in connection with a January home invasion.

Marquinn Boyd, 27, has been charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were sent to a Holly Hill residence on January 27 after receiving a report home invasion with shots fired.

According to investigators, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head on a living room floor.

A 62-year-old man inside the home said that around 9 p.m. he was in his living room when three men forced their way into his home, spraying pepper spray. One of the intruders struck the man in the head with a handgun, the report states, before the subject walked down a hallway.

A woman in another part of the home reported being pepper-sprayed after being grabbed by the hair.

At some point, shots were fired leaving one of the intruders on the floor while the others fled.

That suspect later died.

Warrants have also been obtained on 26-year-old Melvin Haynes of Summerville.

If anyone has any information on Haynes’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.