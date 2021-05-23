One teenager dead, 14 injured at 'unauthorized' concert in North Charleston

Shooting occurred Saturday night near Piggly Wiggly Drive and W Jimtown Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Authorities say more than a dozen people were shot during a concert in North Charleston, South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed.

North Charleston police said in a statement that their early information is that a fight broke out during what they called an unannounced and unauthorized concert in a neighborhood late Saturday.

North Charleston police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard says officers were called to the scene -- WCBD reports it was in the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and W. Jimtown Drive -- around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Deckard told media outlets that more than a dozen people were shot.

Police didn't immediately release any information about a suspect or suspects, and few other details were released early Sunday.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said, “It is sad, it is unfortunate it is a ridiculous time in our lives – in this world – that we’re standing right here on a Sunday, a day or worship, grieving over a 14-year-old that lost her life.”

Chief Burgess was surrounded by members of the police department and community outreach groups who he said had been working with the agency for “the uplift of the African American people.”

The shooting scene had a bar serving drinks and a stage set up for a performance. The organizer(s) of the event did not notify police or other city agencies of the event.

Chief Burgess said a fight started around 10:30 pm and that’s what lead to the shooting. Multiple shooters were involved in the incident.

North Charleston Police had to call in assistance from another neighboring law enforcement agency to process the scene, which was finally secured around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Chief Burgess went on to say the organizers had taken the time to set up the bar to make money, “they made money at the cost of a life. They made money victimizing people.”

“You can’t make money off of alcohol on private property, so this was illegal all the way.”