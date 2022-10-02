One wounded in Downtown Columbia shooting overnight

A police spokesperson said the victim's wounds were considered life-threatening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say one person was shot overnight in Downtown Columbia.

According to Columbia Police, the shooting happened in the area of Washington and Main streets outside Sky Bistro Lounge around midnight. Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries to the lower body.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim know each other and while there has not been an arrest, police believe they have good leads in the case.

Police have not yet publicly released the motive for the shooting but said the victim and suspect allegedly argued inside the business before the shooting. Police believe the incident is isolated.