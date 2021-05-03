Security guard wounded in shooting at Broad River Road club

Deputies say a security guard at the club was hit in the upper body by a bullet Sunday morning. The shooter has not been found.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a club on Broad River Road over the weekend.

Richland County deputies say they were at unrelated call for service in the 2600 block of Broad River Road at 3 a.m. Sunday morning when they heard shots fired from a Hookah lounge in the 2700 block.

Deputies say they ran towards the scene as shots continued to be fired as a large group of frightened people ran from the scene.

Investigators say they learned that a security guard at the club was hit in the upper body by a bullet. He was transported to a local hospital.

The shooter was not located in the crowd.

If you have any information about the shooting, deputies ask you to contact contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: