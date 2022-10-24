One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia

No possible motive for the shooting has been provided by police.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday.

The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.

The man's wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators are working to gather evidence from the scene and identify the suspect - or suspects - involved in the shooting. No motive for the shooting has been provided by police.