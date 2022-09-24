One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex.
According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
Many details from the shooting remain unclear; however, investigators say one male gunshot victim was found and is currently described as stable.
Authorities haven't said what led up to the shooting or whether they've identified a suspect. They are asking anyone with information to call West Columbia Police at 803-794-0721 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.