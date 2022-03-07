One year later, South Carolina teen still missing

The search for 16-year-old Semaj Goodwine, from Camden, SC, still continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One year later, and still no one has reportedly seen or heard from 16-year-old Samej Goodwine.

Goodwine was reported missing on March 7, 2021, from his aunt's home in Camden, South Carolina. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, along with area law enforcement, is asking for the public's help in locating the teen on the anniversary of his disappearance.

Originally from the Covington, Georgia area, investigators believe that Goodwine may either still be in the Camden area or may have traveled back to Georgia.

Goodwine is 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.