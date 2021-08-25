Man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder for shooting outside Two Notch Road area business

The shooting took place back on August 1 in a store parking lot at 224 O'Neil Court just before 2 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect who they say fired into a crowd of people earlier this month outside a business near Columbia's Two Notch Road.

Officers say 29-year-old Jaquan King is charged with seven counts of attempted murder and one count possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting took place back on August 1 in a store parking lot at 224 O'Neil Court just before 2 a.m. Officers say after getting a call about the shooting, they found a man and woman who'd been shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to deputies, King fired shots at the victims and their friends after seeing his friend get into a verbal argument with them as they were leaving a nearby lounge. The argument stemmed from King’s friend making unwanted advances to the female victim.