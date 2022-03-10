'It's gut-wrenching': Murder of two North Carolina teenagers remains a mystery

Deputies have been tight-lipped about the 17-year-old suspect they say was involved in the case.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The search for answers in the murders of two teenagers continues weeks after their deaths.

A suspect is still at large.

14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found dead in Orange County in September.

Investigators aren't saying anything about the 17-year-old suspect.

WFMY News 2's Grace Holland went by the Orange County Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon. She was told that there are no updates in the search for that suspect.

Devin Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School. Lyric Woods was a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School. Their bodies were found in a field in Orange County by people riding ATVs. Investigators said the teens had been shot.

Mourners have placed memorial crosses at the site where the teens were found.

Corey Greenwood and her family were among those still showing up to pay respects.

"I have a 13-year-old daughter who went to school with Lyric when she was in middle school and elementary school and I work with the aunt of Devin and felt like being a parent that has lost a child I needed to come out," Greenwood said. "It's gut-wrenching, holding back tears. It's just awful to think that they had to go through something like this so young. It's very unfair and very sad."

North Carolina law is very strict about releasing information on suspects under 18 years old. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood asked for patience in a statement last week.