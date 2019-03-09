ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at an Orangeburg discount store.

“This individual entered this business and then pointing a handgun at the employees,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any information on this person, please give us a call so we can get him off the street.”

According to law enforcement, investigators were notified on August 27 of an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at Rowesville Road and the Highway 21 bypass.

Employees said that around 9:30 p.m., a gunman showed up with a weapon wrapped in a blue bandanna. The cashier called for a manager after telling the gunman she couldn’t open the register. The second employee then managed to open the register and dumped it into a brown backpack the gunman was carrying.

The gunman then fled on foot.

If anyone has any information on this individual’s identity, they should call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.