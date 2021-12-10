2-year-old Orangeburg boy was shot before he died, police now say

The child was brought to Regional Medical Center with a wound to the head on Monday, police said.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg authorities have shared new details in the death of a 2-year-old boy who was rushed to an area hospital by his mother on Monday.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that the child who died from what was originally described as homicide by child neglect had been shot in the head.

According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, an officer was dispatched on Monday to Regional Medical Center in reference to a child that had died.

Citing medical staff, police said that the mother had entered the hospital with the child who was bleeding from the head. The child was then rushed to the operating room as medical staff worked to save his life. However, the boy was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police spoke with the mother who said that she had heard the front door of her home open and she got up to find the boy laying on the floor, bleeding from his head and not breathing.