Sheriff: 14-year-old shot 3 students at Orangeburg high school, incident wasn't drive-by

When asked if the school or law enforcement had any warning something might happen Wednesday on campus, Ravenell said, "I don't know that to be true."

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Leroy Ravenell says a shooting a 14-year-old boy is responsible for a shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School that wounded three students.

School and law enforcement officials in Orangeburg County gathered Thursday afternoon to provide an update one day after the incident.

The sheriff clarified that the shooting, which was initially reported to media as a drive-by shooting, was in fact an isolated shooting on the campus of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday and injured three male students were injured. Officials did not provide any updates on their condition Thursday afternoon, but a day earlier, the district said the students were in stable condition.

Law enforcement responded to the campus within 10 minutes, according to Ravenell, and apprehended the suspect on campus within an hour to an hour and a half. Ravenell said the suspect was arrested and transported to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice Wednesday evening.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Ravenell did not share many details despite vigorous questioning. We did learn, however, that a weapon had been recovered.

When asked if the school or law enforcement had any warning something might happen Wednesday on campus, Ravenell said, "I don't know that to be true." An SRO was on campus, Ravenell confirmed.

"This is a community problem. this is not Ravenell problem," Sheriff Ravenell said. He continued on to say, "This is problem that we have, and we have to do something about it more than just talk. I'm talking to the community."

This is a community problem, and until we get that concept, and really take into consideration that we need to do do something before things happen and then blame law enforcement or blame school officials, we're going to continue to have these problems," Ravenell said.

Ravenell said the suspect is currently charged with three counts of battery with intent to cause bodily harm. However, Ravenell said he is in constant contact with Solicitor Pascoe to discuss the possibility of charging the suspect as an adult, which could increase the possible penalty to as much as 30 years.

Less than 24 hours before Thursday's update, law enforcement and school personnel were carefully separating students from the scene where gunfire disrupted school dismissal at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. While three students were injured, the school system later sent out a note suggesting the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell confirmed one person was in custody who is believed to be involved with the incident. At that time, he didn't give additional information regarding the person or the charges that person might face.