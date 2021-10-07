One arrested in Orangeburg Co. 'ambush' shooting that left two women dead

Investigators believe Jamore Ellison was one of the shooters who opened fire on a vehicle with four women inside back in September, killing two.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County investigators have made an arrest in a shooting in September that left two women dead.

According to a statement released by Sheriff Leroy Ravenell on Thursday, 18-year-old Jamore Ellison of Orangeburg had been charged with two counts of murder and two more of attempted murder.

The charges followed an early morning shooting on Sept. 12 that happened on Coleman Avenue outside of the city of Orangeburg. The sheriff's office has since learned that the four women were fired upon when another vehicle cut them off as they were heading home around 3:40 a.m.

The gunfire resulted in the deaths of two women and the injury of a third. At the time of the initial investigation, authorities described the third woman's injuries as not life-threatening. The fourth woman in the vehicle wasn't hit by gunfire.

Sheriff Ravenell described the deadly shooting as a heinous crime. He added that Ellison was one of the shooters involved in the ambush but didn't suggest how many more suspects they believe were involved.

At this time, a motive also hasn't been released as the investigation continues.