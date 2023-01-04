Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office asks public for help finding suspects in trailer thefts

Surveillance video shows theft of one trailer from hotel parking lot, suspects sought

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying individuals suspected in the theft of a trailer from a local hotel parking lot. Those individuals may be linked to multiple trailer thefts in the county.

“We’ve had one trailer stolen that was clearly caught on security cameras,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “With our investigation into that case ongoing, we’ve had a second trailer being taken by a vehicle with the same description.”

Surveillance video from a St. Matthews Road hotel on Dec. 6, 2022, show a white 6x10 enclosed trailer being taken just before 5 a.m. An older model burgundy or dark colored Ford Explorer can be seen driving through the parking lot and up to a parked truck with a trailer. Two men exit the Explorer and detach the trailer from the parked truck, move the trailer and hitch it to the Explorer. The men get back into the Explorer and drive off with the trailer.

A second trailer was reported Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 7 a.m. from a business on Prosperity Drive. That trailer is described as a white 7x16 tandem axle enclosed trailer.

In both instances, the same dark colored Explorer was used.