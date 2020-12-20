Orangeburg Sheriff seeks person of interest in I-26 carjacking

2012 Jeep Cherokee belonging to an off-duty law enforcement officer stolen at rest stop at gunpoint

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff Office (OCSO) is asking the public for help in locating a person of interest in a carjacking that happened Saturday evening.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said OCSO investigators were called out just after 8 p.m. Saturday after a report of a carjacking at an eastbound rest area located near mile the 154-mile marker near US 301 on I-26.

According to the report, the victims, one of whom was an off-duty officer with an agency outside of Orangeburg County, told investigators the incident occurred when he and his wife stopped at the rest area.

He said that his light blue 2012 Jeep Cherokee with his duty weapon inside the vehicle were taken at gunpoint by what is described as an Asian male brandishing a handgun.

The victim said the vehicle is said to have both Clemson and Carolina decals in the rear window.

The person of interest is described as a male in his 20s or 30s standing about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds.