Barricaded suspect taken into custody after hours-long standoff in Orangeburg County

The incident led to roads being shut down in the area until the incident was resolved.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a suspect who was locked in an hours-long standoff was arrested early Saturday morning in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said the initial call to Morgan Drive off North Road was for a burglary in progress around 5 p.m. Friday. However, authorities said they soon learned that the suspect may also be armed.

The sheriff's department said that deputies were able to contain the location and assured the public and the surrounding neighbors in the old Oakmont neighborhood that the situation was no danger to the public.

However, the incident did drag on for hours and led to the closure of traffic on North Road at Raymond Road as well as the Morgan Road junction. As such, the community was asked to avoid the area.