14-year-old Orangeburg boy shot to death

Officers are searching for at least one suspect in the case.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 14-year-old boy is dead and deputies are searching for a suspect in Orangeburg County.

The shooting happened Monday night on Tee Vee Road in Santee. The Orangeburg County Coroner's office identified the victim as Tyler D. Benjamin.

An incident report states that he and another person were on the porch of a home when a white Honda and a gray Acura passed by. A witness told officers that a short time later, gunshots were fired from a wooded area near the home.

Benjamin was hit by the gunfire. He was taken to a local medical facility but later died.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy Wednesday.