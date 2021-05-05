Suspect wanted for killing woman, shooting child in Orangeburg

Shirley Isaac, 43, died from gunshot wounds, according to law enforcement. A child was also shot and suffered serious injuries

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about suspects involved in a shooting that left a woman dead and injured a small child.

The incident happened at a residence on Resort Street in Santee on February 20 around 4:30 a.m.

Shirley Isaac, 43, died from gunshot wounds, according to law enforcement. A child was also shot and suffered serious injuries. Several other children and adults were in the home during the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is encouraged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Anonymity is guaranteed. A cash reward up to a $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest in this case.