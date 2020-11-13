x
Orangeburg deputies seeking person of interest in shooting death of teen

Investigators are looking for 20-year-old Yo’Quan Azjean Summers of Dorchester County.
Credit: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest in the shooting death of a Columbia teen. 

Investigators are looking for 20-year-old Yo’Quan Azjean Summers of Dorchester County.

According to law enforcement, the man is wanted for questioning in Monday's fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Columbia man.

Investigators were called to an Academy Lane location on Monday after a motorist reported an injured person. 

OCSO investigators discovered the victim had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Qveyon Abraham, 21, of Santee, was charged with murder a day after the shooting.

If anyone has any information on Summers' whereabouts, they re asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.