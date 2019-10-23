ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) is asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit and run collision in Orangeburg County on Monday.

Troopers say a cyclist suffered great bodily injuries in the crash, which happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday on Railroad Avenue (Secondary 19), near Rush Street in Orangeburg County. The driver fled the scene after striking cyclist, according to troopers.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2008-2012 Dodge Grand Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country minivan similar to those pictured. The exact color is unknown, but troopers say the the vehicle may have damage to the front bumper, hood, grille and windshield.

S.C. Highway Patrol

If you have any information about the collision or about the vehicle of interest, you are asked to contact S.C. Highway Patrol at (843) 953-6010 or 1 (800) 768-1506 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?