Man hospitalized after being shot at Orangeburg hotel

The shooting happened a little after 10 a.m.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man is in the hospital after being shot at an Orangeburg hotel.

The shooting happened at the Econo Lodge at 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to officials with the City of Orangeburg.

When Orangeburg Public Safety arrived, officials say they found a man who had been shot in the head.

He was transported to a local hospital.

No word yet on his condition.