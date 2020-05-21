ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three men have been charged in an escape attempt, including a murder suspect who is facing a previous escape charge.

Curtis Green, 22, is charged with escape while 36-year-old Leroy Bowers and 22-year-old Steve Rolley are each charged with assisting Green.

According to the report, the three inmates attempted to escape by digging through a wall. Deputies discovered the inmates had damaged the locks on their cells to prevent authorities from entering.

According to OCSO, the inmates were convinced to exit their cells without force.

Green was originally arrested in 2016 and charged with fatal shooting that happened the previous year. In 2018, he and three others overpowered and assaulted a correctional officer almost two years to the day prior to this most recent escape charge.

Bowers is awaiting trial for a June 2019 shooting that left one man dead.

Rolley is charged in a 2017 shooting in which he shot one of two individuals arguing with each other.

Green’s escape charge means he could be facing between one and 15 years in prison after he serves any sentence should he be convicted on his murder charge.

Bond was denied on each of the subjects.