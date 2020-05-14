ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg man has been arrested after deputies say he pistol whipped a woman, sending her to the hospital with multiple injuries.

“This individual struck this victim so many times with a pistol, she had to be taken to the emergency room,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “And for what? A missing speaker? He’ll be given plenty of time to think about what he’s done.”

Leon Evans, 40, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Deputies say they were notified by North police around 11 p.m. on Wednesday that a woman had been assaulted.

North police said they were responding to the sound of shots being fired and discovered the woman.

The woman said she had gone to a Webster Street home to buy narcotics but left after discovering the man having sex with another female.

She said she waited until the woman left, watching as the other woman took the man’s Bluetooth speaker.

Having obtained the narcotics, the woman said the man began beating her in the head and face with a pistol after accusing her of stealing his speaker.

She then fled the residence as the man began firing shots into the air, which drew the attention of police.

Bond was set on Evans at $10,000 during a hearing on Thursday.