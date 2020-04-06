ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County man has been charged in connection to a May 15 inciden where somwone shot into a home.

Gerard Waymyers, 35, has been charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

According to investigators, a resident reported her home having been fired on last month. Investigators arrived to find several shell casings in front of the home.

According to the home owner, around 1 p.m. on May 15 she heard multiple gunshots nearby and saw a blue car leaving the area when she went to investigate.

She told deputies she believed it was a relative who had shot at her home. She had received a phone call from that person earlier stating he was going to kill a member of her immediate family, according to the report.

Investigators developed information through witnesses that led to Waymyers’ arrest.

Bond was set on the Cordova man Thursday at $70,000 cash or surety.