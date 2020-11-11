Orangeburg County man charged after car chase, fatal shooting

According to the report, a car chase ended with a minor being shot while the suspect shot at deputies.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection to a vehicle chase that ended with shots fired at deputies.

Alexander Haigler, 18, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, one counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the report, the incident happened near Belleville Road on July 7 around 11 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull a car over with only one headlight. When deputies initiated the traffic stop, the care swerved into oncoming traffic.

The red Honda initially appeared to be pulling over into a nearby business but missed the entrance before running onto the curb.

At that point, another deputy joined the pursuit that would travel east on Whittaker Parkway toward Five Chop Road. The Honda continued to travel across Five Chop road onto Joe Jeffords Highway after blowing a tire when it ran onto another curb.

The vehicle then turned onto Pineland Street where it ran into another car.

As several subjects jumped out of the wrecked vehicle, deputies heard multiple shots fired. According to the report, a minor was shot while deputies were being fired on.

During a hearing on Tuesday, bond was denied on the Tudon Road male.

Haigler faces up to 30 years in prison for one count of attempted murder alone.