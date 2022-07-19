Orangeburg man charged with four counts of attempted murder

Deputies say the man knocked at a door and when it was opened, he opened fire with a gun, striking the victims.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have arrested a 22-year-old man for an incident that happened in Denmark, South Carolina on June 15, 2022.

Trequan Stokes, of Orangeburg, faces four counts of attempted murder and one count of possessing a weapon during a violent crime after he shot four people. According to the incident report, Stokes arrived at a home at 164 Plum Alley in Denmark and knocked on the front door. When a man opened the door, Stokes opened fire with a gun, striking the victims.

The four males were transported to an area hospital and were able to help identify Stokes as the assailant. The incident was also caught on surveillance video.