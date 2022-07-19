Orangeburg man charged with four counts of attempted murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have arrested a 22-year-old man for an incident that happened in Denmark, South Carolina on June 15, 2022.
Trequan Stokes, of Orangeburg, faces four counts of attempted murder and one count of possessing a weapon during a violent crime after he shot four people. According to the incident report, Stokes arrived at a home at 164 Plum Alley in Denmark and knocked on the front door. When a man opened the door, Stokes opened fire with a gun, striking the victims.
The four males were transported to an area hospital and were able to help identify Stokes as the assailant. The incident was also caught on surveillance video.
Stokes was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center after Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes requested assistance from SLED in the investigation.