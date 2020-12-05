ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg man has been arrested for shooting at car full of teens in April according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“For some reason, this individual thinks it’s OK to shoot at some teens in a car,” the sheriff said. “We’re going to give him a different thought.”

Ravenell said 21-year-old Dameion Bowman has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bowman was taken into custody on Friday after he was identified in an April 30 shooting incident in which a man said he and his teen siblings were shot at.

The man said that just before midnight he was at a location unfamiliar to him on Cannon Bridge Road when Bowman approached him.

He said after a brief conversation, Bowman began firing a handgun, the report states.

With Bowman in pursuit in another vehicle, the man said he sped off toward Orangeburg. Bowman went in another direction when the vehicles approached Edisto Drive.

No one was injured in the victim’s vehicle. However, there were bullet holes discovered on the passenger’s side, according to the report.

During Monday’s court appearance, bond was set on Bowman at $100,000.