LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of an indecent exposure incident on Tuesday morning.

Police say Larry Britt Brown, 32, of Orangeburg, has been identified as the person who exposed himself to a woman in a shopping center parking lot.

At approximately 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, officers say they were dispatched to Lexington Place shopping center parking lot, which is located at 5454 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington, to meet with a female victim regarding an incident exposure incident that had just occurred.

The victim told the officer that she was walking to her vehicle from a store, when she noticed a vehicle with a white male driver parked beside her in the parking lot. As she walked beside his car, she reportedly observed that he had his pants down exposing his genitals while gesturing in a sexual manner. When the man noticed she had seen him, he reportedly covered himself up and drove to a nearby parking space, where he remained until the officer arrived.

When the officer walked up to the vehicle to make contact with driver, the man drove away from the scene. Within minutes, another officer observed the vehicle and, when he attempted a traffic stop, the driver did not stop and fled from the officer. Officers say that they did not pursue the vehicle due to department policy and out of caution for the safety of the public.

Through the course of the investigation, Larry Britt Brown was identified as the suspect, according to police. He has also been charged with failure to obey police, failure to stop for blue lights, defective brake lights and two counts of reckless driving.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Larry Britt Brown, you are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

