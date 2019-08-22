COLUMBIA, S.C. — An Orangeburg man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a firearm charge.

United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced today that Keycon Deonte Keitt, 32, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

After 10 years, Keitt will remain on federal supervised release for an additional three years. There is no parole in the federal system.

Keitt has multiple prior state convictions which prohibit him from possessing firearms and ammunition. The convictions include a 2004 burglary conviction; a 2005 possession of a stolen vehicle conviction; a 2006 conviction for threatening the life of a public official, where he threatened a local police officer with retaliation for an arrest; 2006 convictions for breaking into vehicles and possession of a stolen vehicle; a 2007 assault conviction related to a shooting in Orangeburg; two 2008 convictions for pointing and presenting a firearm; and 2008 convictions for criminal domestic violence, assault and battery, and malicious injury to private property for an incident where he struck and then threatened to shoot two women before breaking a window out of one victim’s vehicle; a 2008 conviction for malicious injury to private property; and two 2011 convictions for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for an incident where he shot two victims and was sentenced to seven years in state prison.

Keitt was released from state prison in August 2018 and arrested for firearm-related violence and threats in the Spring of 2019.

According to court evidence, officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety were conducting a property check at the Econolodge on John C. Calhoun Drive when they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside a vehicle. The driver gave consent to search the vehicle and Keitt was seen reaching around the back seat. When officers ordered him to stop reaching and to exit the vehicle, a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol was recovered from the area where Keitt was sitting, and Keitt admitted it was his. An additional loaded magazine was inside Keitt’s right pant leg.

Keitt plead guilty and received an enhanced sentence based on his multiple prior felony convictions and because the firearm was used in connection with another felony conviction, possession of methamphetamine. Keitt received the maximum sentence provided by the statute.

According to the report and affidavit, over a 14-year period Keitt was involved in nine incidents involving a shooting or a threatened shooting, including incidents in which four victims were shot and at least 10 victims were threatened with a shooting. Four shootings or threatened shootings in 2018 involved women and children.

The U.S. Probation Report also indicated Keitt had operated under multiple aliases, social security numbers, and birth dates.