ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County man has been charged after a narcotics investigation resulted in $70,000 worth of ecstasy being seized.

Jeremy Bradley, 29, has been charged with trafficking in ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to OCSO, narcotics investigators were conducting a surveillance operation on the Super 8 motel in Santee when the arrest and seizure occurred.

According to the report, investigators noted multiple cars and foot traffic that were entering a room, and it appeared that an exchange was taking place.

While traffic stops were being made on the cars visiting the motel room, a man and woman were spotted fleeing the room and entering a silver SUV, according to the report. Investigators stopped that vehicle on I-95 and the driver admitted he had some “weed” in a backpack in the rear area of the vehicle.

According to the report, the bag contained jars of marijuana and a substantial amount of “Molly,” or ecstasy, as well as a stolen pistol that was fully-loaded.

The bag also contained cash and a digital scale.

Warrants indicate the Molly/ecstasy came out to 2,800 doses. According to OSCO, made into pill form, the drugs have an estimated street value of $70,000.

During a hearing on Friday, bond was set on the Santee man at $30,000.

Inv. Rob Boyne is leading the ongoing investigation.