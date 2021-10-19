Orangeburg man charged with murder after dispute led to fatal shooting

One person is dead after a confrontation led to a fatal shooting, according to Orangeburg County deputies.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg man has been charged with murder after authorities say a confrontation led to gunfire.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. on Jamison Avenue.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says Robert Jamison, III, admitted to firing a rifle at a 40-year-old Orangeburg man, shooting him multiple times, during a dispute on Saturday.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds, according to officials.

“I’ve said it countless times there is no justification for this,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This is just a senseless act with no concern for life.”