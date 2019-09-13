ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault case in which he threatened to kill a woman.

“Our investigation revealed this started a verbal argument that led to his escalating the dispute to hitting this victim,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Then he pulls out a handgun and begins firing it in this residential area.”

Ravenell said warrants have been obtained for 18-year-old Davonta Charley for first-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and pointing and presenting a firearm.

According to the incident report, the victim was involved in a relationship with Charley. He began saying that she was involved with someone he knew, although she told him she did not.

The warrants are the results of an August 5 incident in which Charley started a verbal altercation with a woman over her fidelity.

According to a warrant, the man struck the woman multiple times at a Roosevelt Gardens location, then pulled out a handgun while shouting, “I will kill you!”

The subject then fired the weapon, striking an apartment across the street.

Investigators say Charley is wanted as a person of interest in a homicide as well.

If anyone has any information on Charley’s location, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, midlandscrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app.