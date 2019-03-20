ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg deputies are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man wanted for a weekend shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Bobby Miller, 40, of Orangeburg, is being sought on an attempted murder charge, according to Orangeburg County sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Deputies say they learned about the shooting just after 1 p.m. Saturday when a man was taken to The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

A woman acquainted with the victim told police he came to her door asking to be taken to the hospital. The woman said she had no information on how or who shot the man.

Investigators say they were later able to determine that the victim and Miller were in an argument prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers can remain anonymous.

