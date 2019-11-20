ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A former law enforcement officer with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) has been arrested in connection with unlawfully taking money from the evidence room.

Carl Wayne Schultz, 47, was charged with Misconduct in Office after he stole money from the ODPS evidence room.

According to the arrest warrant, between September and December of 2018, Schultz took $17,167.58 from the ODPS evidence room that was supposed to be deposited into an account for the City of Orangeburg.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Schultz was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the First Solicitor’s Office.