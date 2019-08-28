ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed an Orangeburg restaurant at gunpoint on Monday morning.

Deputies say they were called to Fatz Café on St. Matthews Road around 9 a.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported the robbery. An employee told investigators he was inside the restaurant preparing the kitchen for the day when the rear door bell rang.

Believing a newly-hired employee was showing up for work, the employee opened the door only to find a handgun being pointed at him. The employee said he was ordered to open a cash register near the front of the business where a quantity of cash was taken.

The gunman then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Security video at a nearby business captured footage of the subject getting into what appears to be a white van.

The suspect is believed to be a light-skinned male, who stands between 5-foot, 7-inches and 6-feet tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He is said to have been wearing all black and carrying a camouflage book bag.

The beard and glasses seen on the suspect are believed to have been fake.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at (803) 531-4647 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

