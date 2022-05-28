Important updates to be released Sunday in shooting of 6-year-old Winston Hunter, sheriff says

A presser is scheduled for noon on the steps of the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County sheriff has announced a press conference on Sunday that he said will include "important updates" in the investigation of a child's murder earlier in the month.

On May 13, six-year-old Winston Hunter was shot and killed during a late-night drive-by shooting in the town of Woodford.

Since then, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has announced a vehicle and person of interest that it had been seeking. However, there have been no reports of an arrest thus far.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that the latest press conference will be held at noon on Sunday in front of the Orangeburg County Courthouse located at 151 Docket Street. It's not clear what the latest update will be.