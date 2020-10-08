Orangeburg suspect captured after shooting incident that wounded two

Sheriff's Office considered Jamal Brown armed and dangerous after Monday morning shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) has arrested a man they say is responsible for an incident that happened Monday morning that left two people injured.

According to reports, around 8:15 a.m. Monday, August 10, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a caller reporting someone making threats with a gun at a Whitford Stage Road residence.

As deputies arrived, shots were fired from the residence prompting a larger law enforcement response.

Two people inside the residence were injured by the shooting incident. While their condition is unknown, they have been transported to an area hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect, Jamal Brown, 29, is believed to have fled through a wooded area behind the residence.

After a four hour search in wooded areas around the incident location, Brown has been taken into custody, says Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.