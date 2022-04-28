Early morning shooting in Orangeburg injures one, police investigating

The shooting happened just before 6:45 a.m. on Broughton Street in Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

A spokesperson for the department said the shooting happened just before 6:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of Broughton Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound who was quickly taken to The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.