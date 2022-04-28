Early morning shooting in Orangeburg injures one, police investigating

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.
A spokesperson for the department said the shooting happened just before 6:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of Broughton Street.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound who was quickly taken to The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.
At this point, many details haven't been released but police expect to share more as it becomes available. In the meantime, anyone with details about the shooting is being urged to contact Orangeburg investigators at 803-533-5907 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.