Orangeburg SO releases new details in deadly 'ambush' shooting that killed 2 women

Authorities believe two suspects jumped out of an SUV and shot into a vehicle with four women inside. Now they're following several leads to solve the heinous crime.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has released new images that authorities hope will lead to the people involved in the deadly shooting of two women just days earlier.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released new details on photos tied to the shooting which happened early Sunday morning outside of the city of Orangeburg.

The latest details include a composite sketch created from witness descriptions of the gunman from the case.

“We’ve worked this case night and day from day one,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Police have also issued a warrant against another man, 47-year-old Henry Zeigler on a charge of obstruction of justice. The sheriff's office said that he ran when confronted by investigators on Thursday after they developed information that he may have knowledge of the shooters.

And a third person is also being sought as a person of interest in the shooting.

The wide-ranging investigation began following a shooting that occurred just before 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of Coleman Avenue.

Described as an ambush by the sheriff's office, the shooting happened after a vehicle occupied by four women was cut off by a suspected SUV in the 300 block of Coleman Avenue.

Investigators believe two occupants of the SUV then got out and began firing upon the women. Of the four women, two were killed and a third was grazed.

A section of redacted police report narrative proved by the sheriff's office said the suspects got back in their vehicle and drove off.

The surviving victims told investigators that, before the shooting, they believed the suspects were following them.

The sheriff has since put out a plea for information personally, hoping that new details will move the investigation that much closer to answering the many questions investigators and loved ones have.

“We’re asking that if you know where Henry Ziegler is located, the name of the person of interest, or the name of the individual represented in the composite sketch, we need to hear from you,” Ravenell said.