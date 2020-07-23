Gas station clerk shot by robber in Orangeburg

Orangeburg deputies are searching for the suspect who wounded a store clerk.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Oranburg County deputies are looking for a suspect who they say shot a gas station employee during a robbery.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell Thursday announced that video has been obtained from a convenience store depicting an armed robbery that resulted in a clerk being shot.

“If anyone has any information on this individual, we need to get him off the street,” the sheriff said. “This may be his second armed robbery in this county.”

This happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Quick Mart in Rowesville.

Security video obtained from the Quick Mart shows the suspect at the store counter appearing to buy something. Eventually, officers say he pulled out a silver or chrome gun on the clerk. The gunman and the clerk both pulled on the register before the clerk is shot in the arm.

The gunman is said to be about 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt and a camouflage South Carolina Gamecocks ball cap.

Officers see a similarity to this crime and another one from earlier this month. On July 14, a Bamberg Road convenience store was robbed in the a similar manner. Deputies say gunman fled the store and entered a vehicle described much like the Volvo used in Wednesday’s robbery.

If anyone has any information they are urged to call Inv. Addison King at 803-596-3168 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.