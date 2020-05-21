ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg woman has been taken into custody after a domestic dispute escalated into a fatal shooting Wednesday.

Shantell Corley, 33, is facing charges of murder and first-degree burglary.

The Orangeburg woman was taken into custody Wednesday evening after investigators were called to a shooting, according to the release.

According to OCSO, deputies arrived to find a 33-year-old man on the ground with a concerned citizen using a towel to apply pressure to what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

As deputies were assisting, a woman ran out of a nearby apartment shouting, “I shot him!” according to the incident report.

According to the report, witnesses said the woman was distraught after her vehicle was towed. It was brought back by the towing company and the couple began arguing. They then entered their apartment, then came out arguing. Witnesses said the woman then used a handgun to shoot the man.

Corley’s burglary charge stems from witness accounts of her entering another apartment making threats to kill the occupants.

A court appearance for Corley has been set for Friday.