ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg woman was arrested on Monday in connection with obtaining money from falsified travel vouchers submitted to Clemson University.

Yolanda Gvette Felder, 43, was charged with Obtaining Signature or Property under False Pretenses, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and was arrested by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

According to the arrest warrant, Felder was employed by Clemson University, working at the SC Coalition of Math and Science satellite office in Orangeburg where she made and submitted false travel vouchers.

According to law enforcement, she knowingly did this without permission and received $8,234.03.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Clemson University Police Department.

Felder was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office.