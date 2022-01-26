Oscar Rosales was caught in Ciudad Acuña, across from Del Rio, and was handed over to U.S. authorities on Wednesday, three days after Galloway was shot to death.

DEL RIO, Texas — The capital murder suspect wanted in connection with the deadly ambush of Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office Corporal Charles Galloway was captured Wednesday morning just across the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities told KHOU 11 News.

Rosales, 51, is charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Galloway.

Hours after his arrest, HPD investigators arrived in Del Rio to take Rosales into custody and transport him back to Houston.

Galloway, 47, was a 12-year veteran with Precinct 5. He was assigned to the Harris County toll road division and was working nights so that he could train deputies, Constable Ted Heap said.

The shooting

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation into what happened. According to court documents, HPD investigators were allowed to view bodycam and dashcam footage of the deadly shooting.

Investigators said that just after midnight on Jan. 23, Galloway turned on his emergency lights to pull over a white Toyota Avalon, later determined to have been driven by Rosales.

According to court documents, the Avalon continued at a slow pace before stopping near the 9100 block of Beechnut Street. As Galloway was notifying dispatch of the stop, the driver stepped out of the car with a rifle and pointed it at him.

Dashcam footage shows the driver firing multiple shots at Galloway, court documents stated. After the shooting, according to court documents, the driver got back in the car and drove away.

Evidence against Rosales

HPD and Houston Fire Department units responded to the scene, where they found Galloway in his patrol car with multiple gunshot wounds. Galloway was pronounced dead at the scene at about 5 a.m. His official cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the left side of his face, according to court documents.

According to court documents, detectives searched the plates on the Avalon and found that the vehicle is registered to Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, with a listed address in the 5500 block of Calm Court, in Houston.

When investigators arrived at Reina Marquez's residence, they made contact with her, and she claimed ownership of the car.

According to court documents, Reina Marquez told investigators that her common-law husband of 17 years, Oscar Rosales, picked up the car at about midnight and left his white Dodge Ram truck in the driveway.

Rosales told Reina Marquez that he was going hunting or shooting with friends, court documents say. Reina Marquez told investigators that she saw Rosales take two long guns from a safe before he left.

Reina Marquez was able to identify her vehicle and Rosales as the shooter in photos provided by investigators, court records said.

Alleged accomplices charged

According to court documents, investigators found out that the Avalon was parked at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of South Highway 6.

Investigators said they found out that a unit at the complex was registered in Reina Marquez's name.

Authorities arrived at the complex at about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 and saw a man, later identified as Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez (Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez's brother), wiping down the door handles of the car, according to court documents.

Reina Marquez said she met her brother at the apartment and that the cleaning supplies used to clean the car were inside the unit, court documents stated.

Reina Marquez and Henri Marquez have been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case. Court records show they were arrested on Sunday.