DECATUR, Ga. — In less than two weeks, over 25 people were arrested for sex-related crimes against children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The department said the statewide child exploitation operation, “Operation Sneaky Peach," involved three months of planning in over 25 counties.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement agencies said they executed 34 search warrants and three enforcement actions across Georgia, arresting 26 individuals. Digital forensic investigators seized 281 electronic devices and identified 30 children in households engaged in online child sexual exploitation.

According to the GBI, the 26th arrest was of a minor who was served a juvenile complaint.

GBI said that more arrests could be coming following forensic processing of the electronic devices.