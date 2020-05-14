BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects.

Police say the pair had tires put on their car, and then drove off without paying for the tires.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sgt. Hartley at the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department at 803-532-4408 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

