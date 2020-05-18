LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help to identify two shoplifters.

Police say the pair stole several items from Ulta Beauty in the Town of Lexington on March 15, 2020.

If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?