TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning at a vehicle in the parking lot on South Huron and Washington streets, injuring one person and sending nearby bar patrons into a panicked run down Huron Street, Toledo fire officials say.

Toledo police say the gunshot victim has injuries are not life threatening. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

A shooting took place early Sunday morning in the parking lot on South Huron and Washington streets, injuring one person and sending nearby bar patrons into a panicked run down Huron Street.

Google Maps

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the parking lot on Huron and Washington streets, which lies between the Tin Can and Packo's at the Park, and is across from Fifth Third Field.

Witnesses heard about six shots, Toledo fire officials confirm. Police found blood spatter, but no victims on scene. Police and fire officials believe the victim was driven away in a private vehicle.

The victim was later identified by Toledo Police as Markos Reyes.

The shooting happened right when bars in the area were closing, and people were standing in the streets, waiting for their rides and moving toward their own vehicles. When the shots were fired, there was panic, and people starting running into Ye Old Cock & Bull and down Huron Street to escape.



The incident remains under investigation, with no arrests or motives yet determined. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.