Paramedic found stabbed to death in his South Carolina home

The coroner’s office said Wells’ death is considered a homicide.

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Authorities say a paramedic who was found dead in his South Carolina home was stabbed and bled to death.

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Jonathan Pressley Wells was found dead Tuesday in his Greenwood home by deputies checking on him after he didn’t show up for work.

The coroner’s office said Wells’ death is considered a homicide. Deputies have asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the death because Wells was a county employee.

He had been a paramedic for 26 years. Investigators have not announced a suspect or any arrests in Wells’ death.