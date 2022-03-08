Mom leads deputies on chase after assaulting school SRO, NC sheriff says

The parent drove off after the incident and deputies tried to pull her over at a traffic stop before she sped off sparking a deputy chase.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested in Forsyth County for assaulting a school resource officer Tuesday, deputies said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 11:30 a.m. at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy. A parent visiting the school began arguing with the SRO as students and staff watched the altercation. Deputies said students or staff members were not harmed.

Sheriff's said after the fight, the parent drove off school property, and a sheriff found them after a traffic stop. When the parent refused to stop at the traffic stop, it sparked a deputy chase. Eventually, the driver pulled over and was arrested.

Deputies said 31-year-old Keirra Lewis is facing the following charges:

Misdemeanor assault on a government official

Misdemeanor resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer

Misdemeanor contributing to delinquency of a minor

Misdemeanor speed to elude.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: “We as a community and as adults must be a light and an example to our children. Our future truly needs us now more than ever,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said.